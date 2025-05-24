IPL 2025 Updated Points Table: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Fail To Secure Top Spot Following 42-Run Defeat Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) conceded a humiliating 42-run defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 65th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, on Friday, May 23rd.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the toss and opted to bowl, however, their decision did not help RCB to clinch a win in the game.

Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head's 54-run opening partnership gave Sunrisers Hyderabad a kickstart to the game.

Later in the inning, it was wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan's unbeaten 94-run knock from 48 balls that powered Sunrisers Hyderabad to 231/6. Kishan played smashed seven fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 195.83 during his time on the crease.

Romario Shepherd led the RCB bowling attack following his two-wicket haul in his two-over spell. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Suyash Sharma, and Krunal Pandya also bagged one wicket each in their respective spells.

During the run chase, RCB openers Philip Salt and Virat Kohli solidified an 80-run partnership, which gave the Bengaluru-based franchise a comfortable start.

Salt played a 62-run knock from 32 balls at a strike rate of 193.75. The English batter smashed four fours and five sixes during his time on the crease. On the other hand, Kohli scored 43 runs from 25 balls at a strike rate of 172.00. Kohli hammered seven fours and one six.

However, soon after Salt and Kohli were removed from the crease, Sunrisers Hyderabad got the upper hand in the game.

The middle-order of RCB's batting lineup failed to put up a show at the Ekana Stadium on May 23rd.

Pat Cummins led the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling attack with his three-wicket haul. Eshan Malinga also bagged two wickets in his four-over spell. Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey, and Nitish Kumar Reddy took one wicket each in their respective spells.

IPL 2025 Updated Points Table

Following the defeat, Royal Challengers Bengaluru stand in the third position on the IPL 2025 standings with 17 points and have a net run rate of +0.255. RCB have clinched eight wins and suffered four defeats after playing 13 matches in the tournament so far.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad hold the eighth place on the IPL 2025 table with 11 points and have a net run rate of -0.740. The Hyderabad-based franchise have suffered seven defeats and sealed just five wins in the 2025 edition of the IPL.

IPL 2025 Updated Points Table. Image: Google (Screengrab)

