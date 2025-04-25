IPL 2025 Updated Points Table: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Move To Third Spot After Close Win Over Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched an emphatic victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 42nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on Thursday, April 24th.

Breaking their home jinx in the ongoing season, the Royal Challengers finally clinched their first home win of the 2025 edition after their 11-run victory over the Rajasthan-based franchise at the iconic Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Josh Hazlewood was named the 'Player of the Match' following his four-wicket haul in the second innings. The Australian pacer bagged four wickets in his four-over spell and gave just 33 runs at an economy rate of 8.20.

In the first inning, Virat Kohli's 70-run knock and Devdutt Padikkal's cameo of 50 runs helped the hosts to climb to 205/5.

It was Sandeep Sharma who led the Rajasthan Royals bowling attack with his two-wicket haul in his four-over spell at an economy rate of 11.20.

During the run chase, Yashasvi Jaiswal (49) and Vaibhav Suryavanshi (16) cemented a 52-run partnership and set the tone of the game. Dhruv Jurel (47), Nitish Rana (28), and Riyan Parag (22) continued to carry the Royals on their shoulder, but in the end, they fell prey to the RCB bowling.

Hazlewood picked up four wickets and led the Bengaluru bowling attack. Krunal Pandya also bagged two wickets in his four-over spell and gave 31 runs. In the final over of the match, it was Yash Dayal's brilliant spell that helped the hosts successfully restrict the target and clinch an 11-run victory over the Rajasthan Royals.

Updated IPL 2025 Points Table

Following the win, Rajat Patidar-led RCB moved to the third place with 12 points and have a net run rate of +0.482. RCB conceded three defeats and clinched six matches.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals stand in the eighth place with four points and have a net run rate of -0.625. The Royals won just two matches and suffered seven defeats in the ongoing edition.

Updated IPL 2025 Points Table. Image: Google (Screengrab)

RCB To Face DC In Their Next IPL 2025 Fixture