'Achha Hua Out Ho Gaya': KL Rahul Relieved After Virat Kohli Said He Wanted To Recreate Viral Kantara Moment Before Dismissal

After KL Rahul's ultimate Kantara gesture at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, fans expected Virat Kohli to repeat the same in his hometown when RCB faced DC at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The Indian cricketer delivered a strong outing against the Capitals, and it looked like Kohli would finish the game. But he was dismissed at 51 runs and couldn't stamp his authority as KL did. Bengaluru secured their revenge against Delhi by defeating them by six wickets. But he intended to re-create the viral moment in front of the DC wicketkeeper-batter.

Virat Kohli Does The Kantara Gesture, KL Says He's Relieved

In a video shared by the Delhi Capitals on 'X' [Formerly Twitter], Virat Kohli approached KL Rahul and did the Kantara celebration in front of him. Both of them shared a good laugh after that.

"That's what I was telling him, good you got out," KL said to Kohli in the video.

Virat Kohli said that he had his celebration ready and wanted to do it in a certain manner. The RCB batter wanted to do the Kantara gesture and then come towards KL Rahul and hug him.

"You know what I thought? I'll finish the match, do this - and then will come to you and hug you. These guys don't know how we are off the field," Virat said.

KL & Kohli Had A Heated On-Field Spat

While Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have a strong bond outside the field, tempers were high during the DC vs RCB clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium when the Team India superstars were seen engaged in an agitated discussion.

During the second innings, Virat Kohli was seen approaching KL Rahul, with the two of them engaged in a heated argument. Kohli appeared to be complaining about his fielding position based on their body language, to which KL responded.

However, their conversation remains unclear due to the lack of clarity on the audio. They eventually focused their attention back on the game.