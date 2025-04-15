Updated IPL 2025 Points Table After Chennai Super Kings Defeat Lucknow Super Giants In Lucknow

Updated April 15th 2025, 00:10 IST
Chennai Super Kings defeated the Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets to grab their second win in IPL 2025. CSK have now four points in their kitty.
Rishabh Pant struck his first half-century in IPL 2025 to end his run-scoring drought. The Lucknow Super Giants captain didn't really hit the ground running from the start. He started late and completed his half-century in just 42 balls. He was particularly brutal to Matheesha Pathiraa and hit him a six to complete his fifty. CSK bowlers had a good powerplay removing both Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran. But Mitchell Marsh and Ayush Badoni also played valiant cameos to help LSG post a formidable total of 166 on the board.
CSk had a good start as both Shaik Rsheed and Rachin Ravindra took on the LSG bowlers. But after their dismissal, they went on to lose three quick wickets as the home side threatened to take the game away. But it was MS Dhoni and Shivam Dube who forged an unbeaten partnership to get the game away from the home side.
Rishabhj Pant insisted they lost quick wickets in vital moments and were 10-15 runs short in the first innings. As quoted by ESPN Cricionfo the LSG captain said, “We feel we were 10-15 runs short, we kept losing wickets, whenever momentum was there we kept losing wickets and we couldn't get a partnership. the wicket was nice to bat on, stopping a bit, we could have got ten runs more. Definitely feeling better about my batting with every game ... getting into rhythm.”
CSK have remained at the bottom of the table with four points, while SRH are one position above them on the virtue of having a superior run rate. LSG are in 4th place with eight points while Gujarat Titans, Delhi Capitals and RCB secure the first three places.
April 15th 2025, 00:07 IST