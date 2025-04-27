IPL 2025: Krunal Pandya Stamps His Authority With Flair As RCB Seal A Six-Wicket Win Over DC At Qila Kotla

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have sealed their authority at Qila Kotla as they have secured a commanding win over the Delhi Capitals . RCB played strategically after electing to bowl first on a batting friendly pitch. But the game ended up being in their favour as the visitors sealed a six-wicket win over hosts DC at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Krunal Pandya Displays Batting Potential As RCB Win By 6 Wickets

RCB began firmly with opener Virat Kohli putting a strong showcase with the bat. Phil Salt's presence was certainly missed as Jacob Bethell could not stay for a long time, as he was dismissed at 12 runs. Devdutt Padikkal was dismissed for a two-ball duck, while skipper Rajat Patidar was taken down after he scored just six runs. Kohli and Krunal Pandya settled on the pitch with a partnership as they looked forward to putting up a rescue effort, but the slow tracks didn't allow them to go big in the game.

The Krunal -Kohli partnership soared and started to trouble the Capitals. But Chameera dismissed Kohli at 51 with Mitchell Starc delivering the assist by taking the catch near the boundary line. Tim David took care of the rest and he and Pandya sealed the win by six wickets.

Delhi Capitals Started Fine But RCB Sealed A Sweep

The Delhi Capitals had a gradual start due to the slow tracks at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, with openers Abhishek Porel and Faf du Plessis pacing up decently. The sensational Karun Nair could not deliver a big innings with the bat as he was dismissed at four. But KL Rahul brought some stability with his 41-run knock off 39 balls. Tristan Stubbs also delivered an 18-ball 34 to help the Capitals reach a low-par score of 162 at the loss of eight wickets.