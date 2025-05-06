'No One Will Give You A Chance': Virat Kohli Credits Proteas Legend For Improving His Big Technical Flaw During Initial Days

IPL 2025: Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are synonymous with each other, and over the years, this association has defined the manner in which the franchise plays. Interestingly, Virat Kohli is the only player who has represented the same franchise for eighteen editions.

The franchise has often been mocked for not winning an IPL title, but Kohli seems to be unfazed by it. Time and again, Kohli has reiterated that he keeps loyalty above everything, and he would like to represent only RCB for the rest of his career.

Virat Kohli Recalls Mark Boucher's Career-Altering Advice

Kohli, who will go down as one of the greatest batsmen to play the game, has achieved everything that is there to achieve in international cricket. The 'Chasemaster' has won the U-19 World Cup (2008), ODI World Cup (2011), Champions Trophy (2013), and the World T20 is likely referring to a different year or achievement as 2025 seems to be an error given the context.

While speaking on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) podcast, Virat Kohli spoke about how one piece of advice from ex-Proteas wicketkeeper-batsman Mark Boucher altered his career for good and how impactful he was as a mentor.

"Mark Boucher had the biggest impact on me as a young player. He was the only one who came in with the mindset to genuinely help young Indian players. He identified my weaknesses without me even asking and said, 'You need to work on the short ball; no one will give you a chance in international cricket if you can't pull.' He kept working with me relentlessly, and I started improving," said Virat.

Virat Kohli's Numbers As A Skipper In IPL

The ex-India skipper led the Royal Challengers Bengaluru for 13 years and also played two finals as the skipper. Kohli captained the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 143 games, won 66, lost 70, and 7 of them ended either as a draw or as a no result.