IPL 2025: Virat Kohli Decimates Punjab Kings In Mallanpur, RCB Secure 5th Win Away From Home To Boost Playoff Hopes

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have defeated Punjab Kings to secure their 5th win in IPL 2025. Virat Kohli played another majestic innings to boost RCB's playoff hopes in IPL 2025.

Top Class RCB Bowling Display Was On Show

A top-class bowling performance restricted Punjab Kings to a decent 157 runs at Mullanpur. Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh got the home side to a good start with their powerful display in the powerplay.

But once Krunal Pandya got the better of Priyansh, RCB bowlers tightened their grip on the match. Prabhsimran soon left after the powerplay while Shreyas Iyer and Nehal Wadhera too left for the pavilion very soon.

Suyash Sharma then went on to pick two wickets as Punjab looked to be in dire crisis. Shashank Singh and Marco Jansen tried their best, but both Bhuvneshwar and Hazlewood were pinpoint accurate in their line and length, didn’t provide any room for the PBKS batters.

Virat Kohli Led RCB To Another Away Win

Phil Salt departed early, but it was Devdutt Padikkal and Virat who ensured the team didn't falter in the run chase. This was Virat's 67th 50+ score in IPL and has surpassed David Warner to shatter another record in IPL. The win leaves RCB in the 3rd place with 10 points, while PBKS are in 4th position with the same number of points in their tally.

Virat was at his fierce best and calculated the risks from the first. He was at his prime best in the power play, hitting five fours in the proceedings. Padikkal forged an excellent partnership with Virat and the southpaw was in cruise control, hitting a 35 ball 61.