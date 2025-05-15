IPL 2025: Virat Kohli Graces RCB Camp With A Bright Smile After His Retirement From Test Cricket

IPL 2025: Indian Cricket Phenom Virat Kohli has returned to Bengaluru to be a part of the RCB camp. After announcing his retirement from the longest format of the game, Kohli returned to his Bengaluru den before the tournament's revival. Virat donned a beaming smile upon his return to the franchise. Kohli is expected to train with the side ahead of the IPL season's re-commencement.

Virat Kohli Return To Bengaluru

After the Indian Premier League was suspended because of cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan, the BCCI has announced the revival of IPL 2025. The fixtures for the remaining matches have been named, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be in action in the first match of the revised schedule. Kohli is expected to light up the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium with his presence and continue his pleasant form in the tournament. Kohli would return to action for the first time since announcing his retirement from Test cricket.

In a post shared by RCB on 'X' [Formerly Twitter], Kohli has joined the team camp in Bengaluru. The franchise shared a few images in which the Indian cricketer donned the team training kit. Virat had a beaming smile on his face as he joined the players in the camp. In the twee, the franchise wrote, "The King is back, with a big bright smile! Time to get down to bold business!"

RCB Still In Flux Over Josh Hazlewood

While the RCB fans would be delighted over the return of the in-form Virat Kohli, the 12th Man Army is looking forward to the arrival of Josh Hazlewood. The veteran quick bowler was named for the highly anticipated WTC Final. The one-off final at Lord's holds grave importance for the Aussies as they would be defending the mace against the first-time finalists, South Africa. Given that Hazlewood is named in the 15-man squad, his return to RCB looked unlikely in the initial stage.

However, multiple reports have claimed that the veteran quick bowler would be heading to Bengaluru and joining the RCB camp. Bengaluru are frontrunners to clinch the IPL title this year, and they would not leave any chance to bag the title.