IPL 2025: Virat Kohli Makes 'Grand Entry' Ahead of Final and Fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium Cannot Keep Calm

One of the reasons so many fans want Royal Challengers Bengaluru to win the IPL 2025 title is so that Virat Kohli can finally call himself an IPL champion at long last. Kohli has played many a memorable knock in the IPL but is yet to get his hands on the title, having been on the losing end of 3 seperate finals. And fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of the summit clash also made their allegiances very clear. (RCB vs PBKS Live Updates)

When Kohli was pictured walking out to practice just before the final, fans could not contain their excitement at the sight of ‘King Kohli’.

See The Video Here

The cheer that greeted Kohli shows just how powerful his connection is with the fans, since Ahmedabad have also shown such love for MS Dhoni in the past.

Even PBKS are yet to win an IPL title but they have clearly not garnered as much support as what RCB and Kohli have in this game.

RCB Put in to Bat in IPL Final

RCB would have ideally preferred to bowl in the final but it was Shreyas Iyer who called it correctly at the coin toss and therefore put RCB in to bat.

"We're going to bowl. I only want to give positive signs to my mind and body. It's an amazing day," Shreyas said after winning the toss.

Patidar himself admitted he would have preferred bowling first but added that the team was treating this as just another game.

"Till now we've played good cricket. It's just another game for us. It's a big stage but as I said it's just another away game for us," Patidar said.