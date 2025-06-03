'Delete Your Account' - Ex-CSK Star Ambati Rayudu Faces Backlash For Backing Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025 Final

The IPL 2025 final between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be a hardly-contested affair, but neutral fans in general are split over who exactly they are backing to end their trophy drought. Many feel RCB deserve it given the numerous heartbreaks they have suffered in finals in the past, but others want PBKS to win given their status as perennial underdogs throughout the history of the Indian Premier League. (RCB vs PBKS Live Updates)

However, former Chennai Super Kings batter Ambati Rayudu has often been vocal about his disdain for RCB and even Virat Kohli, so his choice of who should win this year's IPL final was surprising to say the least.

Rayudu backed RCB to win the title to ensure that another southern team after CSK and Sunrisers Hyderabad and even the now-defunct Deccan Chargers can boast being IPL winners.

See Rayudu's Post Here

However, Rayudu ended up being on the end of some massive social media trolling in the aftermath. Check out some of the best reactions below.

Rayudu's Past Comes Back to Haunt Him

One of the reasons Rayudu's wishes have fallen on deaf ears is because in the past he has antagonised RCB and their fans on social media.

When on commentary, he has often times criticised Virat Kohli unfairly in the opinion of fans and that has led to him being criticised further.