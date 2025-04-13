'It Can Walk, Run, Jump': IPL Adds New Member To Broadcast Family, Fans Come Up With Unique Names

IPL 2025: The Indian Premier League (IPL) unveiled a unique addition to its broadcast team during the 18th season of the cash-rich tournament, a robot dog. The announcement was made by sharing a video on the official social media handle of the IPL.

The former New Zealand cricketer turned commentator Danny Morrison featured in the video unveiling video, along with the players of the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals who were having their practice session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

In the video shared by IPL, it is seen that MI skipper Hardik Pandya and DC captain Axar Patel were playing with the new robot dog. DC Batter Ashutosh Sharma also shook hands with the robot dog.

"Hold on! We have a new IPL family member in town. It can walk, run, jump, and bring you a 'heart(y)' smile. And...A whole new vision. Meet the newest member of the #TATAIPL Broadcast family," IPL wrote on X while sharing the video.

Morrison, who also featured in the video, gave the inside details of the new robot, which has been added to the broadcaster's team. The former cricketer revealed that the robot dog will have the features of surveillance and a broadcast camera. It can also respond to voice commands.

Following the release of the video, many cricket fans came up with unique names for the robot dog.

