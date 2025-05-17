IPL 2025: Virat Kohli On The Brink Of Grand Record, RCB Star Set To Topple David Warner In Elite List

All the focus will be on Virat Kohli when the Royal Challengers Bengaluru host the Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL 2025 game at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 17, Saturday. Amid the rising tension between India and Pakistan, the IPL 2025 came to a brief halt, and the tournament was suspended for a week.

Virat Kohli On The Brink Of Another IPL Record

Virat Kohli will be in action for the first time since he announced his retirement from Test cricket. The 36-year-old stunned the cricket world as he took to social media to announce he is hanging up his boots from red-ball cricket. Following India's T20 World Cup triumph in 2024, Virat retired from the shortest format, and subsequently, his retirement from the longest format means he will be playing only ODI cricket from here on.

Virat has been in sensational form and is standing on the brink of a majestic record against KKR. The former RCB captain needs another half-century to his name, and he could get past David Warner to have the most number of fifties in IPL history. Virat equalled Warner's half-century tally against CSK and could register another IPL record to his name.

RCB Have Had A Sensational IPL 2025

Virat's form has been pivotal to RCB's success in IPL 2025. They are currently in the second place with 16 points, and with another win, they will become the first team to secure a spot in the IPL playoffs. However, if they can grind out three wins in three matches, it could further enhance their chance of having a top-two finish in IPL 2025.