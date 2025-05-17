IPL 2025: What Happens To KKR & RCB's Playoff Hopes If Rain Does Not Allow Play In Bengaluru? Analyzing The Scenario

IPL 2025: The Indian Premier League is all set for a restart tonight, with Bengaluru being the first venue to host the revised fixture for the remaining games of the tournament. Royal Challengers Bengaluru would be hosting the Kolkata Knight Riders at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, and the excitement is at its peak among the fans. However, an active rain threat is looming in Bengaluru, which could affect both teams' plans to show up and play to better their chances in the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Will KKR's Playoff Chances Get Marred Due To Bad Weather?

The weather predictions for Bengaluru do not look positive, as severe thunderstorms and rainfall are expected to show up in the afternoon and evening hours. As per AccuWeather, rain showers are also predicted to happen around 8 to 9 PM IST. While the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium has an excellent drainage system, the play is expected to resume as soon as possible. But over-reductions are a possibility in the play.

If no play takes place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium due to rainfall, the defending champions' slim hopes would come to an end. The Kolkata Knight Riders' chances to make it to the playoffs will end as they would be effectively eliminated from the race to the IPL 2025 Playoffs. With just two games remaining, the Knight Riders have 11 points at this stage. They would receive a point if the RCB vs KKR clash was abandoned. If they win their last league-stage match, KKR would have 14 points, which is not enough for them to qualify for the playoffs.

What Happens To RCB's Chances In The Playoffs?

While the Kolkata Knight Riders' hopes would end, it would be the contrary for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The franchise's playoff hopes won't be marred, as they would remain in contention since they have 16 points as of now. One abandoned fixture would make it to 17 points.

After the KKR fixture, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru would have two more match-ups: One against the Sunrisers Hyderabad and another against the Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants. The Rajat Patidar-led side is comfortably placed in the IPL 2025 playoffs race as they are at the number two spot.