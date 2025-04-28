IPL 2025: Virat Kohli Revives Childhood Days, Takes Blessing From Boyhood Coach Rajkumar Sharma Following RCB's Win Over DC

IPL 2025: Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya's 119-run partnership was the mastermind behind Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) another away win in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

The Bengaluru-based franchise clinched a six-wicket triumph over Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 46th match of the IPL 2025, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, on Sunday, April 27th.

Krunal Pandya was named the 'Player of the Match' following his unbeaten 73-run knock from 47 balls at a strike rate of 155.32. The RCB all-rounder hammered 5 fours and 4 sixes during his time on the crease. However, Virat Kohli also played a pivotal role during RCB's run chase against DC.

The 36-year-old batter scored 51 runs from 47 balls at a strike rate of 108.51. The talisman batter dealt with only fours and has not smashed a single six against the Delhi-based franchise. Kohli smashed 4 fours at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru took to their social media handle and shared a clip on how RCB celebrated their victory. In a small part of the video, it is seen that Virat Kohli is reviving his childhood days. The star batter touched the feet of his childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, to seek his blessing. The two were also seen having a quality time after the match.

Watch The Video

Virat Kohli's Mind-Boggling Numbers In IPL

Kohli has scored 443 runs in 10 matches in the ongoing season, at a strike rate of 138.87, and has an average of 63.29. The 36-year-old is the highest run-scorer in the cash-rich tournament with 8447 runs in 262 IPL matches.