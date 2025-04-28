'A Mistake On Axar's Part': Sanjay Bangar Calls Out Delhi Capitals’ Strategy Following Home Defeat Against RCB

Former Team India cricketer Sanjay Bangar expressed frustration over the Delhi Capitals' loss to RCB at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. He believes that the DC skipper should have let their best bowler deliver the last over, but he gave it to Mukesh Kumar instead of Mitchell Starc. Bangar also pinpointed that a spinner should have been deployed and that bringing in Mukesh was a mistake on the captain's end.

Sanjay Bangar Flags Axar Patel's Puzzling Strategy After DC's Loss

The Delhi Capitals have been on a rollercoaster ride lately. With three wins and the same number of losses in the past five matches, the Axar Patel-led side has been struggling to keep up their game in the death overs. Their recent defeat against RCB at the Arun Jaitley Stadium showcased their issues in terms of death bowling.

Sanjay Bangar believes Axar's change of strategy in the game cost them the win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

"It must be the hangover from the [game against RR]. Axar must have thought that since Starc had defended nine runs in that last over, so let's give this to Mukesh and see. It might have worked, but the thought process was wrong. Your best bowler should have bowled that over.

"Even if Starc had conceded, say, 12 runs, you have a leg spinner [Nigam] for the last over if you don't want to bowl Mukesh. Spinners sometimes create magical moments. It was a mistake on Axar's part," Sanjay Bangar said during an appearance on ESPNCricinfo.

DC Still Have A Chance To Capitalize

The Delhi Capitals still have the chance of making it into the playoffs. The team's aggressive start allowed them to stay in contention for the title in the 2025 season. While they have suffered losses recently, the team has showcased dominance from their end. Axar Patel's captaincy and having dependable cricketers have helped their case.