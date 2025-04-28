Former Indian Cricketer Pinpoints Reason Behind Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Success In IPL 2025: 'It’s Not About One Guy'

IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched a dominating six-wicket triumph over Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 46th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, on Sunday, April 27th.

It was Virat Kohli (51) and Krunal Pandya's (73*) 119-run partnership that helped the visitors get an upper hand during the run chase after losing three quick wickets. Krunal Pandya was named the 'Player of the Match' following his fiery unbeaten 73-run knock from 47 balls at a strike rate of 155.32. The all-rounder hammered 5 fours and 4 sixes during his time on the crease.

Virat Kohli also played a major role alongside Krunal in architecting RCB's win over DC. Kohli scored 51 runs from 47 balls at a strike rate of 108.51. The 36-year-old smashed four fours during his time on the crease.

Sanjay Manjrekar Hails RCB's Team Effort

After RCB's win over DC on April 27th, former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar took to his official X handle and said that it's RCB's team effort that helped them to find success in the ongoing season. He also pointed out how six different players won the ‘PoTM’ award in their previous seven matches.

"RCB have finally found the winning formula. It’s not about one guy in the team. 7 wins, 6 different players’ of the match," Manjrekar wrote on X.

RCB Hold Top Spot On IPL 2025 Standings

The Royal Challengers hold the top spot on the IPL 2025 standings with 14 points and have a net run rate of +0.521. In the ongoing season, RCB has played 10 matches so far, winning seven and conceding three defeats. In their previous five matches, RCB suffered just one defeat and sealed four wins.