Virat Kohli Sprints, Smashes Bowlers in Nets on Joining RCB After Test Retirement; Video Goes Viral | WATCH

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2025: Virat Kohli had the spotlight on him when he returned to the iconic M. Chinnaswamy stadium on Thursday to link up with his Royal Challengers Bengaluru side ahead of their game on Saturday against Kolkata Knight Riders. While the session did not last long due to incessant rain, Kohli was spotted in his elements. After a short burst of sprints, Kohli was in the nets.

After having a look at a couple of balls, Kohli started smashing bowlers. These are ominous signs for other teams. Kohli is also the current Orange Cap holder with 505 runs in 11 games. Fans would be hoping the break in IPL does not result in a dip of form. Here is Kohli doing a few sprints before padding up to bat.

Here is a clip of Kohli's perfect backfoot defence.

He ended his Test career with 9,230 runs, which puts him 19th overall in aggregate, and fourth among Indians behind Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sunil Gavaskar, all of whom finished with a 50-plus average and more centuries.

Kohli's call to retire from Test cricket has drawn mixed reactions. While most have gone on to praise Kohli for his contribution to the game, a few reckoned it was too early for him to thrown in the towel and are hence questioning the timing of it. Kohli is just 36 and is supremely fit. Was it the right call from Kohli or is there more to what meets the eye?