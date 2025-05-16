'Kohli Baba Coming Soon?' Fans Puzzled to See Virat With 'Jaap' Counting Machine After Test Retirement; Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Virat Kohli Retires: Former India captain Virat Kohli stunned one and all when he announced his retirement from Test cricket. Straight after his retirement, he was spotted in Vrindavan with his wife Anushka Sharma by his side. The power couple met spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj. They visited Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj Ashram in Vrindavan to receive blessings.

Kohli, who is arguably the most-followed cricketer in the world, was spotted with a ‘jaap’ counting machine on his way to the airport. It was spotted when he waved at his fans waiting to get a glimpse of him. Kohli, who is going to join the Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad for the resumption of IPL 2025, reached Bengaluru on Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, RCB have been in ominous form in the ongoing season of the IPL. They need merely one win to seal their spot in the playoff. They take on Kolkata Knight Riders when IPL resumes on May 17. The match would be played at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy stadium. Also, Kohli has hit a purple patch in the ongoing season. With 505 runs in 11 games, Kohli is the proud holder of the Orange Cap. Kohli would be hoping that he can carry his form and help his team reach the final and clinch the eluding title. For the unversed, RCB is one of the few teams who have never won the IPL silverware.