Virender Sehwag Lashes Out At Glenn Maxwell, Liam Livingstone For Having 'No Hunger': 'Ye Yaha Holiday Manane Aate Hai'

IPL 2025: Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag lashed out at the overseas players Glenn Maxwell and Liam Livingstone for their poor show in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

In the 18th edition of the tournament, Maxwell has been representing Punjab Kings (PBKS). While, Livingstone has been playing for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). During the 37th match of the IPL 2025 between PBKS and RCB, both overseas players were missing from their respective franchises' playing eleven.

Maxwell And Livingstone's Numbers In IPL 2025 So Far

During the IPL 2025 mega-auction, Punjab Kings acquired Maxwell for Rs 4.2 crore. But the Aussie failed to justify his price as he could score only 41 runs in six matches in the IPL 2025. With the ball, he bagged just four wickets.

On the other hand, the Royal Challengers roped in Liam Livingstone for a hefty amount of Rs 8.75 crore. But the Englishman failed to live up to his price tag in the ongoing season. The 31-year-old scored 87 runs in seven IPL 2025 matches at a strike rate of 127.94. With the ball, he bagged just two wickets at an economy rate of 8.44. During RCB's clash against Punjab, Romario Shepherd was brought in to their playing eleven in place of Livingstone.

'They Arrive, Have Their Fun, And Leave': Virender Sehwag

While speaking on Cricbuzz, Virender Sehwag slammed the two overseas players and said that they come to India for a holiday and not to play cricket. He made a big statement, saying that players like Maxwell and Livingstone come to India and leave after having fun. He added that there no visible desire to fight from the two players.

“I feel like Maxwell and Livingstone’s hunger is gone. Yeh yaha holiday manane aate hai (they just come here for a holiday). They arrive, have their fun, and leave. There's no visible desire to fight for the team,” Sehwag said while speaking on Cricbuzz.

“I’ve spent time with a lot of former players, but only 1 or 2 really gave me the feeling that, ‘Yes, I genuinely want to do something for the team',” he added.