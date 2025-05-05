Virender Sehwag Gives Solution to Out-of-Form Rishabh Pant; 'Pick up The Phone & Call MS Dhoni'

IPL 2025: A lot of expectations were on Rishabh Pant's shoulders when he was bought for a record-breaking amount, but he has not lived up to the expectations and that has been disappointing. The southpaw has managed only 128 runs in 11 innings this year at a strike rate of only 99.22.

This has been his worst batting performance in an IPL season. With a few more games remaining, Lucknow would desperately be hoping that their captain fires and takes them through to the playoff. While that is going to be a tough task, former India legend Virender Sehwag has a piece of advice for Pant. Sehwag reckons Pant should just pick up the phone and call former India captain MS Dhoni .

‘Dhoni is his role model, so he should call him’

"Again, he does have a mobile, all he needs to pick up the phone and call someone. If you feel you are thinking negatively, there are so many cricketers you can discuss with. Dhoni is his role model, so he should call him. It will lighten him up," Sehwag told on Cricbuzz after Pant could manage only 18 off 17 balls vs Punjab Kings.

Punjab Beat Lucknow

Punjab handed Lucknow their sixth loss of the season. And now, Lucknow's chances of making it through look bleak. To qualify to the playoff, Lucknow need to win their remaining three games. The Pant-led side would also hope for favourable results from other teams. They have an NRR of -0.469 and would need to improve their NRR in order to be eligible for an IPL playoff berth. They will play RCB, followed by matches against Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad .