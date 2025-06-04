IPL 2025: 'We Have to Win It Next Year' - Shreyas Iyer Proud of PBKS, But Says Job Remains Only 'Half-done' After Loss to RCB

Punjab Kings came very close to ending their IPL title drought, but in the end it wasn't meant to be as it was the Royal Challengers Bengaluru who won their maiden championship on Tuesday (June 3). However, it was a valiant effort from the Shreyas Iyer-led side who did well to even make the final in what was their first year together as a unit. (RCB vs PBKS Highlights)

Shreyas came into the final with plenty of pedigree, having led Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title in 2024 and also having played the final in 2020 with the Delhi Capitals.

And after the match, he made sure to give plenty of credit to the players in the side.

Fearless PBKS Make Iyer Proud

Shreyas, who was bought for Rs. 26.75 crore and made the captain ahead of the 2025 season, also made sure to give credit to the team management.

"Proud of each individual in our team, a lot of youngsters played their first season. Their fearlessness was phenomenal. A lot of credit goes to the management and each and every player," he said after the match.

PBKS won the toss and opted to bowl first, and would have been confident having restricted RCB to 190. But on a tough pitch, it was RCB who came up triumphs.

Iyer Backs PBKS to Win Title

However, Shreyas remains confident that the side have what it takes to eventually win the title and said their job remains ‘half-done’ - a nod to what he stated after Qualifier 2.

"The job is still half done, we have to win it next year. The way we turned up to every game was a positive, they've gained a lot of experience and we can build on that next year."