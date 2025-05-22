IPL 2025: What Makes Sai Sudharsan And Shubman Gill A Dangerous Opening Pair? Gujarat Titans Captain Spills The Beans

Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan have been easily the best opening pair in IPL 2025. The Gujarat Titans openers have complemented each other quite delightfully and have navigated through all the challenges in their trademark fashion.

Shubman Gill Opens Up On His Partnership With Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan has mostly been the aggressor, while the GT captain is happy playing the second fiddle most of the time. Sudharsan's effectiveness has not gone unnoticed and the southpaw has reportedly been in the mix for the upcoming England tour. Sudharsan is leading the run scoring charts with 617 runs, while Gill is not much behind with 601 runs in 12 matches. With a playoff spot already secured, Gujarat will try to cement their place at the top when they take on the Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday.

Ahead of the match, the GT skipper has opened up on the success of GT's opening pair. On JioHotstar's Gen Bold show, he said, "I think the way we bat is not exactly similar, but the left-right combination helps. We both run very well between the wickets, and we’re the kind of players who like to outsmart the opponent — including the bowlers. In T20 cricket, especially with the introduction of the Impact Player rule, that skill of outsmarting the opposition has declined a bit. But I think our team still does it really well. It's easy to swing freely on good cement wickets, but real skill lies in reading conditions, assessing the situation, and consistently putting up fighting totals — that, I believe, is the key to our success."

Shubman Gill And Sai Sudharsan Have Recorded Exciting Numbers