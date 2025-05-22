Royal Challengers Bengaluru Sign New Zealand Wicket-Keeper Batter Tim Seifert As Jacob Bethell Set To Leave For National Duties With England

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been in terrific form in the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League as the team have already made it into the playoffs and have only three losses next to their name. The Indian Premier League in the middle of the season had to be suspended as tensions between India and Pakistan had risen following Operation Sindoor by India which saw airstrikes on nine terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. As the Indian Premier League restarted, the new revised dates are clashing with players national duties and thus several players are leaving their franchises for their home nations.

RCB Sign New Zealand Wicket-Keeper Batter For Remainder Of The Season

Royal Challengers Bengaluru star Jacob Bethell is one of the players who will be leaving the RCB camp and heading to England as he has got national duties to attend to. Amidst this, RCB have signed Tim Seifert as his replacement for the remainder of the season.

Tim Seifert is a New Zealand wicket-keeper batter who has played 66 T20Is and has scored 1540 runs in the process.

“Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have signed Tim Seifert as Jacob Bethell is set to leave from TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 for England on May 24, 2025 - following RCB's league-stage game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 23, 2025 - to join the England team,” said Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a statement they released.

RCB Eyeing Top Two Spot For IPL 2025 Playoffs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru after going through a terrific season which has seen them lose only two matches, will be eyeing the top two spot in the IPL 2025 playoffs so that they can play the qualifiers and have a chance to make it into the finals.