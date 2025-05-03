Jasprit Bumrah Imparts Wisdom To RR's Tushar Deshpande Through Valuable Lessons After MI's Titanic Win | WATCH

India's talismanic pacer Jasprit Bumrah was seen presenting his veterans knowledge in a post-game class, which included two of Rajasthan Royals' cricketers at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Bumrah was seen speaking to Tushar Deshpande and Dhruv Jurel as he gave a perspective of his relentless attitude and the winner's mindset towards the game. Bumrah has evolved into one of Team India's talismanic bowlers who played key roles during the Men in Blue's campaign against Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy series, which the Aussies won by a 3-1 margin.

Bumrah Offers Mindset Advice To Young RR Stars

The Mumbai Indians are back in their winning ways as they have defeated the Rajasthan Royals by 100 runs. The loss has ended RR's chances of making it to the playoffs this year, while MI has solidified its position in the IPL 2025 Points Table. MI's batting arsenal went buck wild over RR's bowling line-up and they looked bleak in front of their masterclass. The bowlers also did a commendable job as they restricted the Royals to 117 during their chase. After the match-up, Jasprit Bumrah was seen giving out his wisdom to the young cricketers of the Rajasthan Royals.

"Aur thoda mindset wise aggressive rehna hai. Aggressive in the sense, aisa nahi ke har ball pe danda uda do. But, main na acha ball dalunga par main out karunga. Chal maar le, ek chakka marle, kitna marega? Tu maar, theek hai, phir main our jor se marunga [You have to be aggressive mentally: Aggressive like, do not try to hit the stumps every ball, but think, 'I'll bowl well and get you out.' If you hit me for a six, fine. I'll come back even harder.]," Jasprit Bumrah said in a video shared by the Rajasthan Royals on 'X' [Formerly Twitter].

RR Are Out Of The Race, MI Are Still In!

All of Rajasthan Royals' hopes have ended as they have been effectively ruled out of the playoff race. The loss to the Mumbai Indians has pulled their curtain down, and they will now play for pride in their remaining matches.