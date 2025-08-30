RCB Announce Rs 25 Lakhs Financial Aid To Families Of 11 Chinnaswamy Stampede Victims

Chinnaswamy Stampede: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) announced a financial aid of Rs. 25 lakhs for the families of 11 victims who lost their lives during the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede.

During the victory celebration at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on June 4, 2025, after RCB won their maiden IPL title, 11 people lost their lives tragically in a stampede incident.

After waiting 18 years, when the Bengaluru-based franchise won its first IPL title, a large crowd gathered in the streets of Bengaluru and at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium to celebrate. When authorities failed to control the crowd, many people broke barriers, leading to a stampede. Eleven people lost their lives in this tragic event, and many others were severely injured and needed hospitalization.

RCB Announces Financial Relief For Stampede Victims' Families

In a recent social media post, Royal Challengers Bengaluru announced that Rs 25 lakhs will be provided to each of the 11 victims' families.

"Our hearts broke on June 4, 2025. We lost eleven members of the RCB family. They were part of us. Part of what makes our city, our community & our team unique. Their absence will echo in the memories of each one of us," RCB stated in an official statement on Saturday, August 30.

"No amount of support can ever fill the space they’ve left behind. But as a first step, and with the deepest respect, RCB has extended ₹25 lakh each to their families. Not just as financial aid, but as a promise of compassion, unity, and ongoing care," it added.

The Bengaluru-based franchise added that it is the beginning of 'RCB Cares'.

"This is also the beginning of RCB Cares: a long-term commitment for meaningful action that begins by honouring their memory. Every step forward will reflect what the fans feel, expect, and deserve," the statement further added.

