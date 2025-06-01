IPL 2025: With An Early Exit During PBKS vs MI Clash, Mumbai Indians Star Rohit Sharma Equals Suresh Raina's Unwanted Feat In Playoffs

IPL 2025: Punjab Kings (PBKS) won the toss and opted to bowl against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Qualifier 2 clash, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Sunday, June 1st.

The start of the match got delayed after rain played a spoilsport in Ahmedabad. However, after the rain stopped, the crucial fixture of the tournament started at 9:45 PM.

During the Qualifier 2 fixture, former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma showcased another flop show in the cash-rich tournament. The 38-year-old scored just eight runs from seven balls at a strike rate of 114.29. He hammered one four during his in time on the crease.

It was Punjab Kings all-rounder Marcus Stoinis who dismissed Rohit Sharma from the crease in the third over.

Rohit Sharma Scores 8 Runs Against Punjab Kings In Qualifier 2

With his poor knock in Qualifier 2, Rohit Sharma has equalled Suresh Raina in an unwanted IPL Playoffs feat. Both Rohit and Suresh have the most single digits in the IPL Playoffs. The two stalwarts in cricket have nine single digits in IPL knockout matches.

It is Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik who stand next in the list, with both having seven single digits in IPL Playoffs.

Previously, during Mumbai Indians' clash against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 Eliminator, it was Rohit Sharma's 81-run knock that helped the five-time IPL champions clinch a 20-run win over the Titans. Rohit was also named the 'Player of the Match' for his stunning show in the Eliminator.

Rohit Sharma's Stats In IPL 2025

Throughout the IPL 2025, the 38-year-old has displayed an inconsistent performance. Rohit Sharma has played 15 matches in the IPL 2025, scoring 418 runs at a strike rate of 149.28, and has an average of 29.85.