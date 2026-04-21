Abhishek Sharma Leapfrogs Rohit Sharma, Emulates Virat Kohli's Rare T20 Milestone With Majestic Century Against DC

IPL 2026: Star Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Abhishek Sharma scripted history as the youngster equalled Virat Kohli’s rare T20 milestone on Tuesday, April 21.

Abhishek lit up Hyderabad with a fiery knock against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 31st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Abhishek Sharma Lights Up Hyderabad

The 25-year-old played a majestic, unbeaten innings of 135 runs off 68 balls at a strike rate of 198.53, smashing 10 fours and 10 sixes.

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On the second delivery of the 15th over, Abhishek launched a six over deep mid-wicket to complete his second IPL century. He reached the 100-run mark in just 47 balls during the first innings.

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Abhishek Sharma Equals Virat Kohli's T20 Record

With this iconic ton, Abhishek overtook Rohit Sharma and equalled Kohli’s record for the most T20 hundreds by an Indian. Both Kohli and Abhishek now have nine centuries in T20 cricket, while Rohit sits third on the list with eight.

In his IPL career, Abhishek has played 84 matches and 81 innings, scoring 2,138 runs at a strike rate of 169.15 and an average of 29.29. He has registered two centuries and 11 fifties so far.

As for the match, Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bowl first — a decision that backfired. Abhishek’s blitz powered SRH to a mammoth 242/2.

He shared a 97-run opening stand with Travis Head, followed by a 79-run partnership with Ishan Kishan. In the final phase, Abhishek and Heinrich Klaasen remained unbeaten, adding 66 runs together.