IPL 2026: After Disappointing IPL 2025, Sunrisers Hyderabad Undergo Huge Reshuffle, Appoint Varun Aaron As Bowling Coach

Sunrisers Hyderabad had a very underwhelming IPL 2025, finishing 6th in the points table. Despite having a star-studded lineup, SRH failed to execute their plans properly and couldn't qualify for the IPL playoffs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Appoint Varun Aaron As Bowling Coach

Keeping an eye on IPL 2026, Sunrisers have appointed Varun Aaron as their bowling coach for IPL 2026. He replaced James Franklin who was in charge in IPL 2025. The franchise posted on social media confirming the development. “A fiery addition to our coaching staff! Welcome Varun Aaron as our new bowling coach.”