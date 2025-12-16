IPL 2026 Auction: Why Cameron Green Will Pocket Only ₹18 Crore Despite KKR Buying Him For ₹25.20 Crore

For RCB, Cameron Green was key for them as he took 2 scalps in the game | Image: BCCI/IPL

Australia's all-rounder Cameron Green became one of the highest bid players so far in the IPL 2026 Auction at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. While both Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders bid aggressively for him, eventually the Kolkata side acquired the player for Rs 25.20 crore.

Notably, despite KKR's Rs 25.2 Cr bid, Cameron Green will not be earning more than Rs 18 Cr. due to the new BCCI rule this season. This rule was introduced because of the new 'maximum fee' rule that the IPL added last year to address the concern of the franchises that some overseas players register exclusively for the mini auction to earn a higher amount.

Hence, this year, IPL came up with a maximum fee rule where no overseas player can earn more than Rs 18 crore, which was the highest slab for franchises retaining players ahead of the mega auction of IPL 2025. As per the new rule, if the bid exceeds the 18 cr slab, then the excess amount will be given to BCCI for player welfare.

