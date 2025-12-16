IPL 2026 Auction: Cameron Green Lands In KKR; Three-Time IPL Champions Shell Out Whopping INR 25.20 Crore For Australia All-Rounder

IPL 2026 Auction: Australia all-rounder Cameron Green has found a new IPL home with the Kolkata Knight Riders, for INR 25.2 Crore at the IPL 2026 auction. Following his stint with the Mumbai Indians and RCB, Green will now embark on a new journey in the IPL with the three-time champions.

Cameron Green was the last name in the top set of batters in the IPL 2026 mini auction. The all-rounder's demand among teams was immense as multiple teams bid for the Aussie cricketer. After a quiet opening round, Green brought the fire in the auction as he constantly shifted tables as teams bid for him.

The Delhi Capitals initially started the bidding for Cameron Green, with the Rajasthan Royals and the Kolkata Knight Riders later joining in the fray. Rajasthan and Kolkata engaged in a solid bidding war, and just when things looked on track for the Knights, Chennai Super Kings jumped in.

CSK and KKR then engaged in another round of bidding war, with the price reaching the INR 20 Crore mark. The Kolkata Knight Riders stayed in, and the Chennai Super Kings continued to bid further.

The demand for the Aussie all-rounder was immense as multiple franchises jumped on the bandwagon before it narrowed down to just two IPL teams.

The bidding eventually stopped at INR 25.20 Crore in favour of KKR, making Cameron Green one of the most expensive overseas picks in IPL auction history. He is now the third most expensive player in the history of the IPL auction.

So far, Cameron Green is the most expensive player after being sold for a whopping INR 25.20 Crore. South African batter David Miller was the first cricketer to be sold in the IPL 2026 auction. The Delhi Capitals roped him in for INR 2 Crore.