Updated 17 December 2025 at 10:22 IST

IPL 2026 Auction: From CSK, KKR To MI, Here's Predicting The Best Playing XI And Impact Subs For All The Ten Franchises

The auction for the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League was held in Abu Dhabi on December 16, 2025. All the ten franchises had a cumulative purse of Rs 237.55 crore heading into the auction

Jishu Bhattacharya
The auction for the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League saw former champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings build strong teams from scratch. Both the teams had endured tough times in the previous edition of the Indian Premier League and they were the busiest table at the auction table this year. Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians who already have a settled unit did not do much and only plugged in a few gaps that they had in their side.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings had a few moments of their own. KKR shelled out ₹25.20 crore to procure Cameron Green's services, the most expensive overseas player. Chennai Super Kings on the other hand spent a whopping ₹14.20 crore to procure Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma's services. All the ten teams are now set and they look almost ready to go to battle in IPL 2026.

Here's The Predicted XIs And Impact Subs For All The Sides

CSK Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2026: Ayush Mhatre, Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, MS Dhoni (wk), Noor Ahmed, Khaleel Ahmed, Nathan Ellis

Impact Player: Rahul Chahar

MI Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock/Ryan Rickelton, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Sherfane Rutherford/Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande

Impact Subs: Naman Dhir, Shardul Thakur, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa

KKR Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Finn Allen (wk), Cam Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Matheesha Pathirana, Vaibhav Arora

Impact Subs: Akash Deep Singh, Manish Pandey

PBKS Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2026: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Cooper Connolly, Nehal Wadhera, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Subs: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge

SRH Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2026: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Liam Livingstone, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Pat Cummins, Zeeshan Ansari

Impact Subs: Salil Arora, Kamindu Mendis

RCB Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2026: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Venkatesh Iyer, Rajat Patidar (captain), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood

Impact Subs: Abhinandan Singh, Swapnil Singh

RR Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2026: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sam Curran, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Ravi Bishnoi 

Impact Subs: Vignesh Puthur, Shubham Dubey

GT Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2026: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Washington Sundar, Mahipal Lomror, Rashid Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, R Sai Kishore

Impact Subs: Anuj Rawat, Glenn Phillips, Gurnoor Brar

LSG Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2026: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mayank Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan

Impact Subs: Josh Inglis, Arjun Tendulkar

DC Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2026: KL Rahul (c & wk), Ben Duckett, Nitish Rana, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, Mitchell Starc, T Natarajan, Kuldeep Yadav

Impact Sub: Auqib Dar

