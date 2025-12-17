Updated 17 December 2025 at 10:22 IST
IPL 2026 Auction: From CSK, KKR To MI, Here's Predicting The Best Playing XI And Impact Subs For All The Ten Franchises
The auction for the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League was held in Abu Dhabi on December 16, 2025. All the ten franchises had a cumulative purse of Rs 237.55 crore heading into the auction
The auction for the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League saw former champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings build strong teams from scratch. Both the teams had endured tough times in the previous edition of the Indian Premier League and they were the busiest table at the auction table this year. Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians who already have a settled unit did not do much and only plugged in a few gaps that they had in their side.
Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings had a few moments of their own. KKR shelled out ₹25.20 crore to procure Cameron Green's services, the most expensive overseas player. Chennai Super Kings on the other hand spent a whopping ₹14.20 crore to procure Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma's services. All the ten teams are now set and they look almost ready to go to battle in IPL 2026.
Here's The Predicted XIs And Impact Subs For All The Sides
CSK Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2026: Ayush Mhatre, Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, MS Dhoni (wk), Noor Ahmed, Khaleel Ahmed, Nathan Ellis
Impact Player: Rahul Chahar
MI Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock/Ryan Rickelton, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Sherfane Rutherford/Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande
Impact Subs: Naman Dhir, Shardul Thakur, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa
KKR Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Finn Allen (wk), Cam Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Matheesha Pathirana, Vaibhav Arora
Impact Subs: Akash Deep Singh, Manish Pandey
PBKS Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2026: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Cooper Connolly, Nehal Wadhera, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Impact Subs: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge
SRH Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2026: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Liam Livingstone, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Pat Cummins, Zeeshan Ansari
Impact Subs: Salil Arora, Kamindu Mendis
RCB Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2026: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Venkatesh Iyer, Rajat Patidar (captain), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood
Impact Subs: Abhinandan Singh, Swapnil Singh
RR Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2026: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sam Curran, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Ravi Bishnoi
Impact Subs: Vignesh Puthur, Shubham Dubey
GT Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2026: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Washington Sundar, Mahipal Lomror, Rashid Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, R Sai Kishore
Impact Subs: Anuj Rawat, Glenn Phillips, Gurnoor Brar
LSG Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2026: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mayank Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan
Impact Subs: Josh Inglis, Arjun Tendulkar
DC Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2026: KL Rahul (c & wk), Ben Duckett, Nitish Rana, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, Mitchell Starc, T Natarajan, Kuldeep Yadav
Impact Sub: Auqib Dar
