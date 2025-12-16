IPL 2026 Auction: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Purse Size, Total Slots, Players Entering The Auction And LIVE Streaming

IPL 2026 Auction: Ten Indian Premier League franchises will go head-to-head against each other to fill up seventy-seven slots prior to the nineteenth edition of the Indian Premier League. Kolkata Knight Riders are walking into the auction with a purse of Rs 64.30 crore, whereas Chennai have Rs 43.40 crore in their kitty. The auction will be held at the Etihad Arena. Here's everything you need to know.

IPL 2026 Auction: Here's When And Where The Auction Will Take Place

The fierce bidding war between all the ten IPL franchises will take place on December 16, 2025, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

IPL 2026 Auction: Start Time Of The Auction

The auction for the nineteenth edition of the Indian Premier League is scheduled for a 2:30 PM start (1 PM local time in UAE).

IPL 2026 Auction: Remaining Purse For The Franchises

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rs 64.30 crore

Chennai Super Kings: Rs 43.40 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rs 25.50 crore

Lucknow Super Giants: Rs 22.95 crore

Delhi Capitals: Rs 21.80 crore

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rs 16.40 crore

Rajasthan Royals: Rs 16.05 crore

Gujarat Titans: Rs 12.90 crore

Punjab Kings: Rs 11.50 crore

Mumbai Indians: Rs 2.75 crore

IPL 2026 Auction: List Of Slots Remaining

Kolkata Knight Riders: 13

Chennai Super Kings: 9

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 10

Lucknow Super Giants: 6

Delhi Capitals: 8

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 8

Rajasthan Royals: 9

Gujarat Titans: 5

Punjab Kings: 4

Mumbai Indians: 5

IPL 2026 Auction: Remaining Overseas Slots

Kolkata Knight Riders: 6

Chennai Super Kings: 4

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 2

Lucknow Super Giants: 4

Delhi Capitals: 5

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 2

Rajasthan Royals: 1

Gujarat Titans: 4

Punjab Kings: 2

Mumbai Indians: 1

IPL 2026 Auction: Explaining The Maximum Fee Rule

The overseas players can't receive more than Rs 18 crore due to the ‘Maximum-Fee Rule’. If someone like Cameron Green is signed by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 25 crore or more, he still ends up getting Rs 18 crore and the remaining amount goes back to the BCCI.

IPL 2026 Auction: List Of Players Traded

Ravindra Jadeja: Chennai Super Kings to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 14 crore

Sam Curran: Chennai Super Kings to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 2.4 crore

Sanju Samson: Rajasthan Royals to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 18 crore

Mohammed Shami: Sunrisers Hyderabad to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 10 crore

Mayank Markande: Kolkata Knight Riders to Mumbai Indians for Rs 30 lakh

Arjun Tendulkar: Mumbai Indians to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 30 lakh

Nitish Rana: Rajasthan Royals to Delhi Capitals for Rs 4.2 crore

Donovan Ferreira: Delhi Capitals to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1 crore

Shardul Thakur: Lucknow Super Giants to Mumbai Indians for Rs 2 crore

Sherfane Rutherford: Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians for Rs 2.6 crore

IPL 2026 Auction: List Of Final 19

Abhimanyu Easwaran, Chris Green, Kyle Verreynne, Blessing Muzarabani, Ben Sears, Mani Shankar Mura Singh, Virandeep Singh, Chama Milind, KL Shrijith, Eathan Bosch, Swastik Chikara, Rahul Raj Namala, Virat Singh, Tripuresh Singh, Rajesh Mohanty, Swastik Samal, Saransh Jain, Sooraj Sangaraju, and Tanmay Agarwal.

IPL 2026 Auction: Here's How To Live Stream And Watch The Telecast