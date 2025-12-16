Updated 16 December 2025 at 13:25 IST
IPL 2026 Auction: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Purse Size, Total Slots, Players Entering The Auction And LIVE Streaming
The 2026 edition of the IPL auction will be held in Abu Dhabi with the franchises having a cumulative purse of Rs 237.55 crore
- Cricket
IPL 2026 Auction: Ten Indian Premier League franchises will go head-to-head against each other to fill up seventy-seven slots prior to the nineteenth edition of the Indian Premier League. Kolkata Knight Riders are walking into the auction with a purse of Rs 64.30 crore, whereas Chennai have Rs 43.40 crore in their kitty. The auction will be held at the Etihad Arena. Here's everything you need to know.
IPL 2026 Auction: Here's When And Where The Auction Will Take Place
The fierce bidding war between all the ten IPL franchises will take place on December 16, 2025, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.
IPL 2026 Auction: Start Time Of The Auction
The auction for the nineteenth edition of the Indian Premier League is scheduled for a 2:30 PM start (1 PM local time in UAE).
IPL 2026 Auction: Remaining Purse For The Franchises
- Kolkata Knight Riders: Rs 64.30 crore
- Chennai Super Kings: Rs 43.40 crore
- Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rs 25.50 crore
- Lucknow Super Giants: Rs 22.95 crore
- Delhi Capitals: Rs 21.80 crore
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rs 16.40 crore
- Rajasthan Royals: Rs 16.05 crore
- Gujarat Titans: Rs 12.90 crore
- Punjab Kings: Rs 11.50 crore
- Mumbai Indians: Rs 2.75 crore
IPL 2026 Auction: List Of Slots Remaining
- Kolkata Knight Riders: 13
- Chennai Super Kings: 9
- Sunrisers Hyderabad: 10
- Lucknow Super Giants: 6
- Delhi Capitals: 8
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 8
- Rajasthan Royals: 9
- Gujarat Titans: 5
- Punjab Kings: 4
- Mumbai Indians: 5
IPL 2026 Auction: Remaining Overseas Slots
- Kolkata Knight Riders: 6
- Chennai Super Kings: 4
- Sunrisers Hyderabad: 2
- Lucknow Super Giants: 4
- Delhi Capitals: 5
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 2
- Rajasthan Royals: 1
- Gujarat Titans: 4
- Punjab Kings: 2
- Mumbai Indians: 1
IPL 2026 Auction: Explaining The Maximum Fee Rule
The overseas players can't receive more than Rs 18 crore due to the ‘Maximum-Fee Rule’. If someone like Cameron Green is signed by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 25 crore or more, he still ends up getting Rs 18 crore and the remaining amount goes back to the BCCI.
IPL 2026 Auction: List Of Players Traded
- Ravindra Jadeja: Chennai Super Kings to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 14 crore
- Sam Curran: Chennai Super Kings to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 2.4 crore
- Sanju Samson: Rajasthan Royals to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 18 crore
- Mohammed Shami: Sunrisers Hyderabad to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 10 crore
- Mayank Markande: Kolkata Knight Riders to Mumbai Indians for Rs 30 lakh
- Arjun Tendulkar: Mumbai Indians to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 30 lakh
- Nitish Rana: Rajasthan Royals to Delhi Capitals for Rs 4.2 crore
- Donovan Ferreira: Delhi Capitals to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1 crore
- Shardul Thakur: Lucknow Super Giants to Mumbai Indians for Rs 2 crore
- Sherfane Rutherford: Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians for Rs 2.6 crore
IPL 2026 Auction: List Of Final 19
Abhimanyu Easwaran, Chris Green, Kyle Verreynne, Blessing Muzarabani, Ben Sears, Mani Shankar Mura Singh, Virandeep Singh, Chama Milind, KL Shrijith, Eathan Bosch, Swastik Chikara, Rahul Raj Namala, Virat Singh, Tripuresh Singh, Rajesh Mohanty, Swastik Samal, Saransh Jain, Sooraj Sangaraju, and Tanmay Agarwal.
IPL 2026 Auction: Here's How To Live Stream And Watch The Telecast
The auction will be telecast on Star Sports Network and will be LIVE streamed on the JioHotstar application.
