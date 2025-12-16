Suresh Raina, CSK Icon, Asks MS Dhoni's Team to Bid For Sarfaraz Khan During IPL Auction 2026

IPL Auction: Former India cricketer Suresh Raina is an India Premier League legend. In fact, he is also popularly known as Mr. IPL. Raina has recently suggested CSK to rope in young Sarfaraz Khan. The right-handed batter went unsold at the auction last season, but is poised to return this season. He has been unstoppable in the domestic circuit and Raina pointed that.

‘You don’t get that kind of player easily’

“I think he is in great form. We saw earlier that when Venkatesh Iyer was bought for a big amount, the form wasn’t quite there. Sarfaraz, on the other hand, is batting really well right now. You don’t get that kind of player easily—the range of shots he plays, the confidence he has," Raina said on JioStar.

“The form Sarfaraz is in, even if he plays four or six matches and wins you two games, that 7 crore will be fully justified. Chennai’s wicket is technically sound, and if he gets set in a system like CSK, where the focus is on winning games, I think CSK will benefit greatly from his form," he added.

Sarfaraz's Sublime Form

The right-handed batter has been in sublime form in domestic cricket. In the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Sarfaraz has amassed 256 runs from six matches at 64.00 and a strike-rate of 182.85. Multiple reports also claim that three franchises have their eyes on the Mumbai batter.

What Sarfaraz also brings to the table is the experience of playing in the Indian venues which of course helps during the IPL. Another quality of him is that he is very good against spinners.