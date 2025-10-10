IPL 2026 Auction Likely to Happen on December 13-15 Window; Retention Deadline to be November 15: REPORT

IPL 2026 Auction: The much-awaited auction ahead of the next IPL will happen in the month of December. As per a report on Cricbuzz, it will happen in all probability in the December 13-15 window. The retention deadline would be November 15. The Governing Council of the league is yet to firm up the schedule. This means the franchises will not have much time to pick their retained players for the season.

IPL 2026 Auction Venue

It has not been confirmed that where will the auction take place - will it be in India or overseas. The last two auctions happened outside India - first in Dubai (2023) and then in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (2024). There is much speculation around this as well. One should not be surprised if the BCCI decides to hold the mini-auction in India itself. By November 15, franchises will have to submit the names of the players they plan to release ahead of the auction. It will be a mini-auction, yet high drama is expected with bids. Multiple reports claim that Sanju Samson may be moving out of Rajasthan Royals and will head to a new franchise.

IPL 2026