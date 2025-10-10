Will Pat Cummins Be Available For Ashes Opener? Australia Coach Offers A Crucial Fitness Update

All the focus will shift to the Ashes when Australia will host archrival England in a five-match Test series. The Aussies lost the World Test Championship final to New Zealand in the last cycle and will be adamant to recover their ground in this WTC.

Australia Coach Provides Positive Pat Cummins Fitness Update

Captain Pat Cummins' return to fitness has been the focal point. The fast bowler has had his struggles with a back injury and hasn't bowled in competitive matches since July. Cummins has started running since earlier this month and his availability for the Ashes opener in Perth hasn't been confirmed yet.

But Australian coach Andrew McDonald provided a positive fitness update ahead of the Ashes. He insisted Cummins is recovering at a rapid pace and the chance of him playing at Perth is getting brighter with each passing day.

He told ICC, "There's some positive signs speaking to Patty over the last few days. He's a lot more optimistic. Those who have been through this type of injury (say) these things ebb and flow," McDonald noted.

“A couple of weeks ago, did he think he was a chance (to play in Perth)? Potentially not, he was a little bit sore. Then you flip it forward two weeks and there's a lot more positivity. We've still got a little bit to go.”

Steve Smith Likely To Lead Australia In Cummins' Absence

If Cummins doesn't make it, Scott Boland is likely to get a nod in his absence and will share the new ball responsibility with Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood. Steve Smith will lead the team if Cummins doesn't make it in time. Australia have had some batting concerns as they don't seem to have finalised their batting order.