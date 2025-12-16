IPL 2026 Auction: Here's Punjab Kings' Full Players List, Squad For Nineteenth Edition Of Indian Premier League

IPL 2026 Auction: The runners-up of Indian Premier League 2025, the Punjab Kings, were nothing less than spectacular. The team that was led by Shreyas Iyer and Ricky Ponting changed the manner in which the franchise played so far. Under the duo of Shreyas Iyer and Ricky Ponting, Punjab Kings qualified.

Punjab Kings will miss the services of Glenn Maxwell and Josh Inglis, two Aussie stalwarts who played a pivotal part in them playing their second IPL final in the previous edition.

Punjab Kings' Full Squad For IPL 2026

Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyala Avinash, Harnoor Pannu, Suryansh Shedge, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Lockie Ferguson, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Thakur, Vishnu Vinod.

Punjab Kings, who have a settled side, have entered the auction with Rs 11.5 crore, and they just need to fill in a few gaps in their squad as they head into the nineteenth season of the Indian Premier League. Shreyas Iyer will lead the team once again in the 2026 season, and this time around, Punjab will want to cross the finishing line.

Players Released By Punjab Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction: Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen.

Ricky Ponting Addresses Josh Inglis' Absence

Prior to the IPL 2026 mini auction, Ricky Ponting addressed the Josh Inglis situation and said that the star keeper-batsman played some important knocks for Punjab in the latter half of the tournament. "He has made me aware this year that he wasn’t going to be available for the majority of the tournament. So for that reason, I found it pretty much impossible to be able to be able to retain him," said the Punjab Kings coach.