IPL 2026 Auction: Punjab Kings' Surprise Release Might End Up Being Kolkata Knight Riders' Next Big Recruit, Here's Why

With just less than a month to go for the IPL 2026 auction, all the ten franchises are aiming to make the most of the event. The franchises recently released their retention list. Most of the franchises happily kept most of their squad and core intact, while few of them including Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have made their intentions of rebuilding their side very clear.

Former Champions Kolkata Knight Riders shocked everybody by releasing Andre Russell ahead of the auction. Russell and KKR have been synonymous with each other for a decade. Russell has also won two (2014 and 2024) championships with the Kolkata-based franchise and is undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars of IPL. The three-time champions head into the IPL 2026 auction with a purse of ₹64.3 crore and they will look to recruit some big names.

Josh Inglis Might Be The End To KKR's Opening Woes

Punjab Kings shocked everybody by releasing Australia's wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Inglis. The Australian wicketkeeper-batsman made his debut in the 2025 season, played 11 matches and scored a total of 278 runs at an average of 30.89. Inglis played a huge role in Punjab Kings qualifying for their second IPL final.

Kolkata Knight Riders on the other hand have released Quinton de Kock and Rahmanullah Gurbaz from their side and they'll be needing a specialist wicketkeeper-batsman who can also score runs at a brisk pace. Kolkata with the largest purse in the IPL 2026 auction might go for Josh Inglis as he will be a perfect fit in their side.

