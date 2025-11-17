Updated 17 November 2025 at 11:09 IST
'When Virat Was Captain...': Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Reminded Of 2016-17 Home Season After South Africa Trap India In Their Own 'Pitch Ploy'
South Africa defeated India by 30 runs in the first match of the IND vs SA series. The pitch used for the first Test match has grabbed the spotlight after Temba Bavuma's men outplayed the hosts
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Show Quick Read
India's woes in home Test matches continue to haunt them. The Indian team succumbing to spinning conditions in the fourth and the final innings of a home Test match is nothing new. Under Head Coach Gautam Gambhir's supervision, India have played eight Test matches in home conditions. Out of the eight that India have played, they have won only four so far.
They whitewashed sides like West Indies and Bangladesh, but in hindsight, India have faltered against quality sides like New Zealand and South Africa. There is an argument about the Indian Test team being in a phase of transition, but there is no excuse if a team fails to chase down 124 runs and falls 30 runs short of the target.
ALSO READ | 'Best Chance At Having Success': Former Proteas Skippers Rally Behind Temba Bavuma's World Test Champions To Stage An Upset Against India
Wasim Jaffer Recalls Virat Kohli's Captaincy
A lot has been spoken about the Eden Gardens pitch. After the first Test match of the series, India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir admitted to the fact that the curators at the Eden Gardens had produced a pitch that was demanded by the team management. The Indian Head Coach also reiterated the fact that the Indian batters need to play spin well.
Advertisement
With opinions coming in from everywhere, former India opener Wasim Jaffer gave his two cents on the pitch debate. According to Jaffer, the Indian team management should consider bringing back the traditional subcontinent Test pitches that were used during Virat Kohli's captaincy.
India were a dominant force at home as far as Test matches are concerned, but it has not been the case since 2024. India are being trapped in their own ploy and the Indian batters' art of playing spin is rather dying.
Advertisement
ALSO READ | 'I Focus On What I Can Control': Rishabh Pant Shares Insights From His Injury And Recovery Ahead Of IND vs SA 1st Test
India Drop Down In World Test Championship Ranking
There has been a massive shift in the World Test Championship rankings. After eight games in the ongoing cycle, India have managed to accumulate 52 points. Courtesy of their shocking defeat in the Kolkata Test, India have now dropped down to the fourth spot of the WTC rankings.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 17 November 2025 at 11:09 IST