'When Virat Was Captain...': Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Reminded Of 2016-17 Home Season After South Africa Trap India In Their Own 'Pitch Ploy'

India's woes in home Test matches continue to haunt them. The Indian team succumbing to spinning conditions in the fourth and the final innings of a home Test match is nothing new. Under Head Coach Gautam Gambhir's supervision, India have played eight Test matches in home conditions. Out of the eight that India have played, they have won only four so far.

They whitewashed sides like West Indies and Bangladesh, but in hindsight, India have faltered against quality sides like New Zealand and South Africa. There is an argument about the Indian Test team being in a phase of transition, but there is no excuse if a team fails to chase down 124 runs and falls 30 runs short of the target.

Wasim Jaffer Recalls Virat Kohli's Captaincy

A lot has been spoken about the Eden Gardens pitch. After the first Test match of the series, India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir admitted to the fact that the curators at the Eden Gardens had produced a pitch that was demanded by the team management. The Indian Head Coach also reiterated the fact that the Indian batters need to play spin well.

With opinions coming in from everywhere, former India opener Wasim Jaffer gave his two cents on the pitch debate. According to Jaffer, the Indian team management should consider bringing back the traditional subcontinent Test pitches that were used during Virat Kohli's captaincy.

India were a dominant force at home as far as Test matches are concerned, but it has not been the case since 2024. India are being trapped in their own ploy and the Indian batters' art of playing spin is rather dying.

India Drop Down In World Test Championship Ranking