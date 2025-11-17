Transitional Phase Or Strategic Failure? Dissecting India's Performance In Test Matches Under Gautam Gambhir After The 'Great Eden Heartbreak'

The first Test match in the ongoing India vs South Africa series goes on to prove the fact that the Indian batsmen are losing the art of playing spin. Cricket has changed and evolved over the past few years, but Test cricket continues to be the pinnacle of the game.

When India toured England and played out a 2-2 draw, everything was perceived to be good, but let's be honest, conditions in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series were nowhere close to the traditional English conditions.

India's 'Musical Chair' For The Number Three Spot Continues

Gautam Gambhir has been India's Head Coach in the Test format for over 400 days now. The Indian Test team has gone through some monumental changes since Gambhir was appointed as the coach. A 3-0 home series loss followed by an away Border-Gavaskar Trophy series defeat shook the very foundations of Indian Test cricket.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravichandran Ashwin walked away from the Indian Test team leaving a young bunch of guys to play the purest format of the game. Unfortunately, the Indian Test team, like the T20I side, has become a laboratory for failed experiments.

The number three spot which produced gems like Cheteshwar Pujara and Rahul Dravid has become a revolving door for various players. Washington Sundar became a latest addition to a list of players who have been tried at the number three spot and have not been given a long rope.

Here's How The Indian Test Team Has Performed Under Gautam Gambhir So Far

Total matches: 18

Matches won: 7

Matches lost: 9

Matches drawn: 2

South Africa Live Up To World Test Champions Title