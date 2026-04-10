IPL 2026 - CSK Handed Major Injury Relief Ahead Of DC Clash At Chepauk, Dewald Brevis Returns To Nets: WATCH

IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have received a major injury boost ahead of their clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 18th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

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Dewald Brevis Recovers From Strain Injury

CSK batting star Dewald Brevis has recovered from his injury and the South African has already resumed training in the nets. Brevis missed CSK’s first three matches of IPL 2026 against Rajasthan Royals (RR), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Brevis’ return from injury will allow the franchise to strengthen their middle order. Before the start of CSK’s campaign in IPL 2026, Brevis was sidelined due to a strain. However, according to a report by RevSportz, the 22-year-old has now been declared fit to take part in their upcoming fixture against the Delhi-based franchise.

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Dewald Brevis Resumes Training In Nets

Chennai Super Kings shared a clip on their official social media handle showing Brevis hitting a six during nets practice at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

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Brevis is regarded as one of cricket’s rising stars and is popularly known as “Baby ABD” for his wide range of shot selections. The 22-year-old made his IPL debut in the 2022 season with Mumbai Indians. In IPL 2025, the middle-order batter joined the Chennai-based franchise.

Across his IPL career, the prodigy has played 16 matches, scoring 455 runs at a strike rate of 153.19 and an average of 28.43. In IPL 2025, he featured in six matches, amassing 225 runs at a strike rate of 180.00 and an average of 37.50.

The Super Kings have endured a sluggish start to the 19th edition of the IPL, failing to secure a single win so far. In their opening match of IPL 2026, CSK suffered an eight-wicket defeat to RR on March 30. They then conceded a five-wicket loss to PBKS on April 3, followed by a 43-run defeat to RCB on April 5.