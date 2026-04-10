LSG Star Mukul Choudhary Reveals Deep Admiration For MS Dhoni After Batting Heroics vs KKR: 'I Want To Be Like Him'

IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) clinched a narrow three-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 15th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, April 9.

Mukul Choudhary was named Player of the Match following his match-winning knock at Eden Gardens. Choudhary played an unbeaten 54 runs off 27 balls at a strike rate of 200.00, smashing two fours and seven sixes during his stay at the crease.

Mukul Choudhary Opens Up On MS Dhoni

Speaking on JioHotstar, Choudhary revealed his admiration for legendary cricketer MS Dhoni. The 21-year-old said he has always looked up to Dhoni, especially since he too plays the role of a finisher. He also expressed his love for Dhoni’s iconic helicopter shot.

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Choudhary added that he wants to emulate Dhoni by finishing matches and helping his team secure victories.

“I always look up to MS Dhoni because I am also a finisher. His helicopter shot, which is very iconic, is my favorite. The way he led India in the 2011 World Cup—everybody remembers it. I want to be like him, finish matches, and help my team win,” Mukul Choudhary said.

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During the IPL 2026 mini-auction, the Super Giants roped in Choudhary for a whopping Rs. 2.60 crore, against a base price of Rs. 30 lakh.

The batting prodigy has played three matches in the IPL so far, scoring 70 runs at a strike rate of 162.79 and an average of 70.00.

LSG Crush KKR By Three Wickets

Coming to the match, Lucknow Super Giants won the toss and opted to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Ajinkya Rahane (41 off 24 balls) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (45 off 33 balls) played crucial roles in the first innings for KKR. Later, Cameron Green (32 off 24 balls) and Rovman Powell (39 off 24 balls) delivered clutch knocks to power KKR to 181/4.