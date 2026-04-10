IPL 2026 - Sunil Gavaskar Showers Praise On LSG Prodigy Mukul Choudhary After Eden Gardens Heroics: 'He Showed Calmness'

IPL 2026: Former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar showered praise on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) youngster Mukul Choudhary following his match-winning knock against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The Super Giants clinched a thrilling three-wicket victory over the Knights in the 15th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, April 9.

Mukul Choudhary was named Player of the Match for his unbeaten 54 runs off 27 balls at a strike rate of 200.00. He smashed two fours and seven sixes during his explosive innings.

With his stellar performance at Eden Gardens, the 21-year-old has received widespread acclaim.

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Sunil Gavaskar Lauds Mukul Choudhary's Batting Heroics

Speaking on Star Sports, Sunil Gavaskar hailed Choudhary as a “fearless prodigy.” The former cricketer described the youngster’s innings as “unbelievable” and noted how it made everyone sit up and take notice.

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“Unbelievable innings by this fearless prodigy, Mukul Choudhary. What I love about the IPL is that every day we get to see something different. We saw David Miller of Delhi Capitals play a fantastic knock and almost help his team get over the line against Gujarat Titans in the previous match, but that knock was played by a renowned World Cup star. Here, it is Mukul Choudhary, who stepped up and helped his side cross the finish line. This guy is a young kid who bats at number five for Rajasthan in domestic T20 cricket. He just comes into the IPL, plays an unbelievable innings, and makes everyone talk about him,” Gavaskar said.

Gavaskar further praised the LSG batter’s shot execution, calling it “amazing to watch.”

“The confidence he showed and the way he executed his shots was simply amazing to watch. At the stage of the innings where he came in to bat, he showed calmness, took his time, settled down properly, and then began hitting the balls out of the ground. He even played the helicopter shot, which MS Dhoni would have been very nostalgic seeing. He turned down easy singles because he trusted his ability to hit big shots and finish the game. That was simply amazing to watch,” he added.

LSG Roped In Mukul Choudhary For Whopping Amount

During the IPL 2026 mini-auction, the Super Giants secured Choudhary for Rs. 2.60 crore, against a base price of Rs. 30 lakh.

The batting prodigy has played three matches in the IPL so far, scoring 70 runs at a strike rate of 162.79 and an average of 70.00.