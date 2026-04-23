Wait To Witness MS Dhoni Magic In IPL 2026 Continues, CSK Stalwart Unlikely To Feature vs Mumbai Indians: Report
Despite his intense practiuce session, CSK stalwart MS Dhoni is unlikely to feature in the IPL 2026 encounter against Mumbai Indians.
- Cricket
- 1 min read
Optimism was at its high after MS Dhoni was seen donning the wicket keeping gloves at CSK practice. The five-time IPL winning captain hasn't featuredf in IPL this term as he has been recovering from a calf strain. Now reports have emerged that Dhoni is very unlikely to feature against Mumbai Indians.
As per RevSportz, Dhoni has improved on his fitness but he still lacks that match fitness which is needed. He is most likely to return to the team when CSK take on Gujarat Titans on Sunday, April 26.
(More To Follow)