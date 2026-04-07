IPL 2026, Guwahati Weather Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport During RR vs MI Clash At Barsapara Cricket Stadium

IPL 2026: Riyan Parag-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 13th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, April 7.

How Rajasthan, Mumbai Performed In IPL 2026 So Far

The Royals made a stunning start to the 19th edition of the IPL, winning their first two matches of the season. RR opened their campaign with a commanding eight-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on March 30. In their second match, the Rajasthan-based franchise maintained consistency with a narrow six-run win against Gujarat Titans (GT) on April 4.

After two matches, RR sit in third place on the IPL 2026 points table with four points and a net run rate of +2.233.

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Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians had a solid start but failed to maintain momentum. MI registered a six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 29, but suffered a six-wicket defeat to Delhi Capitals on April 4.

Currently, MI occupy sixth place on the standings with two points and a net run rate of -0.206.

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Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Guwahati Tonight?

According to AccuWeather, an orange alert has been issued for hailstorms in Guwahati on April 7. The city is expected to record a maximum temperature of 29°C and a minimum of 18°C. Broken intervals of rain are forecast, with light morning showers followed by thunderstorms in parts of the area during the afternoon.

At the start of the match at 7 PM IST, the temperature will be around 21°C with partly cloudy skies. The air quality is expected to be fair, with humidity at 85 percent. As the game progresses, the weather is likely to clear, with the temperature remaining at 21°C.