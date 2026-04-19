IPL 2026: Huge Boost For KKR Amid Ongoing Slump, Matheesha Pathirana Joins Camp Ahead Of RR Clash At Eden Gardens

IPL 2026: Star Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana has officially joined the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) camp amid their ongoing struggles in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Matheesha Pathirana Joins KKR Squad In Kolkata

KKR announced his arrival on their official social media handles, sharing pictures of Pathirana with the squad. According to media reports, the speedster linked up with the team in Kolkata on Saturday, April 18, becoming the final member of the squad to join.

Pathirana had earlier received his No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Sri Lanka Cricket on April 12, clearing him to participate in IPL 2026. His inclusion is expected to bolster KKR’s pace attack at a crucial time.

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The 23-year-old was previously a loyal member of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), having made his IPL debut in 2022 and representing the franchise for three consecutive seasons. However, CSK did not retain him ahead of the 19th edition of the league.

During the IPL 2026 mini-auction, KKR secured Pathirana’s services for a staggering ₹18 crore, far above his base price of Rs. 2 crore.

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So far, Pathirana has featured in 32 IPL matches, claiming 47 wickets at an economy rate of 8.68 and an average of 21.61. In IPL 2025, he picked up 13 wickets from 12 matches, though his economy rate rose to 10.13 with a bowling average of 32.61.

KKR Yet To Clinch Maiden Win In IPL 2026

Currently, KKR sit at the bottom of the table with just one point and a net run rate of -1.149. The Knight Riders are yet to register a win this season after six matches. Their only point came against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 6, when rain washed out the contest at Eden Gardens.