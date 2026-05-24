IPL 2026 Playoff Qualification: Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals And KKR Locked In 3 Horse Race, Scenarios Explained

IPL 2026: The IPL 2026 group phase has reached its climax stage and four teams are still in contention for a playoff spot. Punjab Kings kept themselves alive in the playoff race after captain Shreyas Iyer's sensational century propelled them to a 7-wicket win over LSG. Rajasthan Royals will take on Mumbai Indians while KKR will host Delhi Capitals in the last group phase game of IPL 2026 on Sunday.

Rajasthan Royals Playoff Scenario

Rajasthan Royals have a simple equation: win and get a ticket to the playoffs. They face the Mumbai Indians, a team which has already crashed out of the tournament and have nothing to lose. Rajasthan annihilated Lucknow Super Giants in the last game after Vaibhav Suryavanshi powered his side to an excellent win while chasing a steep target of 221.

Given Rajasthan's batting display, they will surely enter the clash as utter favourites.

Delhi Capitals Playoff Scenario

Kolkata Knight Riders must beat Delhi Capitals to stay in the hunt for a place in the top four. With DC being the other candidate for the playoffs, they will be automatically eliminated after a loss. Delhi have a tough task in their hand with the main hindrance being their run rate.

Advertisement

With Punjab winning, they must beat KKR by a huge margin to overtake PBKS by the NRR.

KKR Playoff Scenario

For KKR, the equation stands a bit easier. If KKR bat first, then they will have to defeat the Capitals by at least a margin of 77 runs or more. But things will get more difficult if they bat second. If DC put up a target in the range of 180, KKR will have to chase it down between 12 and 12.4 overs to perfect their NRR. Playing at Eden Gardens will certainly provide KKR with an advantage.