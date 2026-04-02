IPL 2026 - Punjab Kings Coach Delivers Huge Shreyas Iyer Fitness Update Ahead Of CSK Clash: 'No Fracture Although...'

IPL 2026: Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the seventh match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, April 3.

Shreyas Iyer Sustained Wrist Injury During GT Clash

During Punjab Kings’ clash against Gujarat Titans in Mullanpur on March 31, skipper Shreyas Iyer sustained an injury in the 12th over of the second innings. The 31-year-old was struck on his right wrist by a shot from Cooper Connolly. It was evident that Iyer was in discomfort, but he continued batting after receiving treatment from the medical team.

Iyer went on to score 18 runs off 11 balls at a strike rate of 163.64, hitting two sixes during his brief stay at the crease. He was dismissed by Gujarat Titans pacer Prasidh Krishna on the first delivery of the 13th over.

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Brad Haddin Opens Up On Shreyas Iyer's Injury

Ahead of the CSK clash in Chennai, Punjab Kings assistant coach Brad Haddin provided a crucial fitness update on Iyer.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Haddin confirmed that there is no fracture in Iyer’s right wrist, though some swelling remains. He also assured that the skipper will feature in the upcoming match.

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“No fracture, although there is some swelling. Shreyas is expected to play against CSK tomorrow,” Haddin told reporters.

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Since joining Punjab Kings in the 2025 IPL season, Iyer has become a vital member of the franchise. He was the team’s highest run-scorer last season, amassing 604 runs from 17 matches. Under his captaincy, PBKS reached the IPL 2025 final but fell short against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Overall, Iyer has played 134 matches and 133 innings in his IPL career, scoring 3,749 runs at a strike rate of 133.46 and an average of 34.08.