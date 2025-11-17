Rahul Dravid's Replacement as Rajasthan Royals Coach Confirmed, Kumar Sangakkara Appointed For Job

IPL 2026: After the Sanju Samson move, there is still so much happening in the Rajasthan Royals camp. The latest is that former Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara has been appointed as the head coach of the RR side for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. Sangakkara replaces Rahul Dravid. Sangakkara's appointment means, he would now be the coach of the side and the Director of Cricket at RR. Dravid was the coach of the side for merely one season.

‘Want to win the IPL’

"The goal is always constant. We want to win the IPL. That doesn't change," Sangakkara said after taking over as the head coach of the Royals.

"I'm honoured to return as Head Coach and continue working with this talented group. I’m also pleased to have a strong coaching team alongside me. Vikram, Trevor, Shane, and Sid each bring valuable experience in their areas, and together we are focused on preparing the players in the best possible way," Sangakkara said in an official statement.

"We have a clear understanding of where we want to go as a group, and our aim is to build a team that plays with clarity, resilience, and purpose," he added.

Will RR Fortunes Change?

That is exactly what they would be hoping. Sangakkara has been part of the franchise for a long time and that should help. RR, who were the first-winner of the IPL in 2008, have not got their hands on the silverware ever since. Sangakkara would hope to change that in the upcoming season.

