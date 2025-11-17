VVS Laxman Should Take Over From Gautam Gambhir as India's Test Coach?

Ind vs SA: Since taking over as India coach, Gautam Gambhir has done rather well in white-ball cricket. But in Tests, he has left a lot to be desired and his record speaks volumes of it. As coach of the India's Test team, Gambhir has been part of 18 games with the side emerging victorious in merely seven of them, which is not a stat he would be proud off. The question now is that, should VVS Laxman, who has been interim coach of the national side in the past - should he take over as India's Test coach?

Should Laxman Become India's Test Coach?

Teams in the past, have had different coaches for different formats. Looks like it is time India, given the amount of cricket they play, they should opt for split coaching where Laxman looks after the Tests and Gambhir remains the ODI, T20I coach. This way the pressure would be shared and there would be more clarity as well. To be honest, managing three teams for three formats is no mean task. Laxman, who is the head at the NCA, has been managing players and hence he will not be a stranger to the job.

Gambhir in Precarious Spot

At present, Gambhir finds himself in a precarious position as India’s Test coach after the loss in Kolkata. India have now lost four of their last six home Tests with Gambhir as coach. In fact, with Gambhir as coach, India were also whitewashed at home by New Zealand in 2024. Not just that, India also failed to qualify for the WTC final.

Advertisement

Laxman would come in with fresh ideas and that should help. It would be interesting to see if the BCCI contemplate this move.