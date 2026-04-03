SRH Star Nitish Kumar Reddy Earns Praise After All-Round Brilliance Against KKR In IPL 2026: 'He’s Been Performing Consistently'

IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad sealed a commanding 65-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in the sixth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Thursday, April 2.

Nitish Kumar Reddy was named Player of the Match following his all-round brilliance. The youngster scored 39 runs off 24 balls at a strike rate of 162.50, hitting four fours and one six. Later, with the ball, Reddy claimed two wickets in his two-over spell, conceding only 17 runs at an economy rate of 8.50.

Dale Steyn Showers Praise On Nitish Kumar Reddy After SRH Humble KKR

After the match, Reddy received widespread acclaim for his performance at the iconic Eden Gardens. Speaking on JioHotstar, former cricketer Dale Steyn praised Reddy’s fearless display, calling him “impressive” and highlighting his consistency.

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“I love seeing this, youngsters showing the veterans how it’s done! Nitish Kumar Reddy has been impressive and deserves this. He’s been performing consistently, and even when given the responsibility with the new ball recently, he handled it well. Tonight, he picked up a wicket early, contributed with the bat, and was sharp in the field. It was a complete all-round performance,” Steyn said.

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So far, Nitish Kumar Reddy has played 30 matches and 24 innings in the IPL, scoring 525 runs at a strike rate of 132.91 and an average of 27.63. The right-handed batter has registered two half-centuries in his career. With the ball, the 22-year-old has taken seven wickets in 14 innings, maintaining an economy rate of 10.67 and a bowling average of 41.42.

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Following this win, the Hyderabad-based franchise sits sixth on the IPL 2026 standings with two points and a net run rate of +0.469.